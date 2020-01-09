Home

Helen Mae Hickman


1924 - 2020
Helen Mae Hickman Obituary
Helen Mae Hickman
October 5, 1924 - January 6, 2020

Helen Mae Hickman (95) born Oct. 5, 1924, passed away on Jan. 6 at 9:05 a.m. at the Pilgrim Manor Nursing Home. She was in the care of staff and family. 
Helen was born in Grovertown and was a lifelong resident of Marshall County. She was a graduate of Grovertown High School. On June 30, 1946, she married the love of her life, Clyde A. Hickman. She worked for Bergman Laundry for six years, Puritan Cleaners for 20 years, and then retired from Price Village Valet after 22 years. Helen was confirmed as a member of the Evangelical Covenant Church in Donaldson in 1938, and remained as a devoted member for more than 50 years. She was involved with various church organizations. She was also involved with the 6919 Women's Auxiliary in Culver, Indiana. During her free time, Helen enjoyed being very active in her church, and loved the Cubs baseball team. Most of all, she loved her family, and had a very close relationship with her cousins. 
Survivors include her daughter, Nancy (Bob) Leasure of Orlando, Florida, and daughter-in-law, Betty Lou HIckman of South Bend, Indiana. Also surviving are seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and several great-great-grandchildren.
Preceding Helen in death are her parents, Carl Newberg and Hannah M. (Samuelson) Newberg, her husband (May 29. 1982), daughter Betty Rance, two sons, Robert, who passed away during the Korean war, and Clyde, Jr., and granddaughter, Beth Ann Hickman.
Visitation for Helen will be held on Thursday, Jan. 9 from 4-7 p.m. Funeral services will follow on Friday, Jan. 10 at 12 p.m. Both the visitation and the funeral will be at the Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home, 300 West Madison Street, Plymouth. The graveside service will be held after the funeral at the New Oak Hill Cemetery, Plymouth. Pastor Mark Harder will be officiating the services. 
Memorials may be made to her church – The Evangelical Covenant Church, PO Box 67 Donaldson, Ind. 46513. 
Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home is privileged to be entrusted with the care of Helen's family during this time. 
Friends are invited to sign the online guestbook and share memories of Helen with her family at www.vangilderfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Pilot News on Jan. 10, 2020
