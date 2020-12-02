Helen Marie Mechling

December 22, 1937 - November 30, 2020



Helen Marie (Olds) Mechling, 82 a resident of Argos, passed away Monday, Nov. 30, at 12:55 p.m. at Signature Health Care of Bremen.

On Dec. 22, 1937 in Medaryville, she was born to Earl H. Olds and Clara (Hamilton) Olds. Helen lived in Argos after her marriage to Allen, and in 1990 Allen and Helen moved to Michigan City, for 27 years, returning to the Argos community in 2017.

On July 14, 1956 in Tyner, she married Allen Gene Mechling Sr. together they shared the past 64 years.

Helen was a Housewife/Home Maker and she and Allen owned Mechling Catering.

She was a member of the Congregational Christian Church of Argos and Countryside Christian Church Michigan City, Indiana. Helen was a graduate of Grovertown High School with the class of 1954.

Helen is survived by her husband, Allen Mechling of Argos, children, Allen Mechling II and wife Deb of Indianapolis; Joyce E. Reese of Argos; Nathan J. Mechling and wife Candie of Argos; Thomas K. Mechling of Evansville; Ruth A. Spencer and husband Cecil of Plymouth; 18 grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; and a sister, Amanda Lidgard of Boynton Beach, Fla.

She is preceded in death by her parents; two great grandchildren, Katie and Madi Jane; brothers Charlie Olds, Claude Olds, Carl Olds, and Richard Olds; sisters Marline Peddycord and Marcile Reeder-Swanson.

Graveside Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, Dec. 5, at 1 p.m. at Jordan Cemetery, 11447 19th Road, Argos, with Rev. Justin Chambers of New Song Church, Plymouth, burial to follow.

Memorial Contributions may be made to: World Missionary Press, 19168 CR 146, New Paris, Ind. 46553

Arrangements have been entrusted with the Earl-Grossman Funeral Home, Argos.

