Helen Magdalene Hines Rice
April 11, 1923 – August 11, 2019
Helen Rice, of Culver, passed away peacefully in her daughter's home, surrounded by her family.
Helen was born in Science Hill, Ky., to Aaron and Goldie (Lester) Hines. The family moved to Sardis when she was a child. She married John O. Rice in 1944. They had three children, two boys and one girl. They were long-time members of the Science Hill United Methodist Church, where Helen was a Sunday School teacher for the little ones and helped during Bible School and with flower decorations. Helen took great pleasure in raising flowers and roses. All of the family loved her oatmeal cookies.
She loved to paint and craft and was an artist in every way. She took art lessons and traveled to Art Shows with dear friend, Frances Anderson. Helen and John O. moved to Alamosa, Colo. in 1972, where they thoroughly enjoyed western life as well as her brother Ralph, his wife, and their family.
Helen and John O. moved to Culver, where he passed away, in 1992. In 1997, she moved to her daughter's home. They enjoyed traveling and visiting relatives. She went back to Colorado several times with her sister and friends. She continued raising flowers, cooking, sewing, and crafting for many years.
Helen is survived by her sons: Chester Rice of Maine and David (Tanya) Rice of Florida; daughter Dianna (Rod) Fox of Culver, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brother- and sisters-in-law, and many nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her brothers: Roy and Ralph Hines, sister: Betty Wesley, grandsons: John Paul and Davy Rice and dear daughter-in-law: Keith Rice.
The family will hold a private ceremony.
Memorials may be given to the Science Hill United Methodist Church, 801 Stanford St., Science Hill, Ky. 42553 or to the .
The Odom Funeral Home, Culver, is honored to assist with arrangements.
Published in The Pilot News on Aug. 22, 2019