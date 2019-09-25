|
Helen Rogers
November 6, 1930 - September 24, 2019
BREMEN - Helen "Frances" Rogers, 88, of Bremen, passed away at 11:49 p.m., Tuesday, Sept. 24. Frances was born on Nov. 6, 1930 in Cave City, Ky.
On Nov. 10, 1951 in Benton Harbor, Mich., she married William E. Rogers. He passed away on July 7, 2011.
She is survived by four children; Cheryl (John) Housley, Gail (Simeon) Young and Mark (Ann) Rogers, all of Bremen, and step daughter, Sharon (Jim) Shultz of Ft. Smith, Ark.; 14 grandchildren; Melanie (Jamie) Perlich, Holly (Deron) Heller, Brandon Rogers, Amy (Chris) Stine, Matt (Tera) Housley, Adam Rogers, Megan (Kaleb) McCallum, Hannah Rogers, Wil Rogers, Scott Chaires, Christopher (Christy) Chaires, Don (Kathy) Young, Lee (Amy) Young and Tim Young; and numerous great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.
She is preceded in death by her mother and step father, Ernest Edward (Ruby) Harper, son Michael William Rogers, and siblings, Madeline Casteel, Henry Harper, Jimmy Harper and Jerry Harper.
Frances was a devoted member of Bremen Missionary Church. She will be remembered as the most giving and selfless person.
Visitation will be from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Saturday, Sept. 28, in Mishler Funeral Home, 2030 St Rd 331, Bremen. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral homes. Rev. Kurt Litwiller will officiate. Burial will take place in Bremen Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions to be made to Bremen Missionary Church, 2958 Elm Rd., Bremen, Ind. 46506.
Published in The Pilot News on Sept. 26, 2019