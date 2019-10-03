|
|
Henry A. Hudon
September 17, 1927 - September 26, 2019
Henry A. Hudon age 92, of Plymouth, passed away Sept. 26, in St. Joseph Health System of Mishawaka.
Henry was born Sept. 17, 1927, the son of Peter and Erstine Hudon in South Bend. He has been a resident of Plymouth nearly 49 years. He was owner of H & M Cycles of Plymouth. He also enjoyed riding his motorcycle and he loved cars.
As a proud Veteran he proudly served his country in the United States Army. On Aug. 7, 1971, he married Mary E. Hall in a ceremony at St. Michaels Catholic Church where he is a member.
Those left to cherish his memories are his wife, Mary; step-daughter Beth and Bill Fritter of Plymouth; step-son Scott Leland and his companion Selene Foster of Culver; five grandchildren, five great-grandchildren and his sister Orease Purvis of Virginia.
Preceding Henry in death were his parents, step-son Joe Leland and sister Orefeise Thayer.
The family welcomes you to share memories of Henry, Monday, Oct. 7, from 4 - 8 p.m. in the Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home, located at 300 W Madison St. Plymouth. A Mass with be Tuesday in St. Michaels Catholic Church at 10:30 a.m. with Father John Korcsmar presiding. Burial will follow in New Oak Hill Cemetery with military honors.
The family requests memorial gifts in Henry's memory be given to St. Michaels Catholic Church 612 N. Walnut St. Plymouth, Ind. 46563.
Published in The Pilot News on Oct. 4, 2019