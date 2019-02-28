Hobert Eugene Stevens

February 5, 1934 - February 26, 2019



LAKEVILLE - Hobert Eugene Stevens, 85 of US Highway 31, Lakeville, passed away Feb. 26, at 1:03 p.m. at his daughter's residence under Hospice care in South Bend, where he had been in declining health.

On Feb. 5, 1934 in Red Wine, Ky. he was born to Sanford and Elizabeth (Hill) Stevens, and had lived in the Marshall County most of his life.

On June 13, 1953 in Perry County, Ky. he married Claudette Howard and together they shared 65 years with one another, before Claudette's passing in January.

Hobert was a Pastor for several local churches most recently the Apostolic Tabernacle, Lakeville, retiring three years ago. He also worked for Bremen Castings, Bremen in the Shaker Room for 22 years.

Hobert was a loving father of five children and his life was and example of a dedicated man of God. To his children they would say if asked it was a privilege to have him as a Dad.

He is survived by his daughters, Sheila Chizum of Indianapolis; Debbie McCann and husband Gregory of South Bend; Rita White and husband Glenn of Wyomissing, Penn.; sons, Hobert Stevens Jr. and wife Mary of Argos and Timothy Stevens of South Bend; 12 grandchildren; 26 great grandchildren; eight great great grandchildren; three sisters, Ruby Brock of Argos, Bonnie Susits and husband John of Argos and Linda Hale and husband Jim of Lakeville; three brothers, Herbert Stevens and wife Shirley of Argos, William Stevens and wife Linda of Punta Gorda, Fla. and Sherman Stevens and wife Linda of Bourbon.

He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, Claudette Stevens; grandson, Nickolas Andrews, great grandchildren, Abagil White and Darian McGrath; brothers, Harold "Curly" Stevens, Donald Stevens and James Stevens; and sisters, Edna Roberts and Juanita Duff.

Friends may visit with the family on Saturday, March 2, from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. at the Earl-Grossman Funeral Home; 208 N. Michigan St., Argos.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, March 2, at 1 p.m. at the funeral home with Rev. Denton Howard.

Burial will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery, Argos, Indiana.

Memorial Contributions may be made to help the family with final expenses at: Hobert E. Stevens Memorial Fund – 208 N. Michigan St., Argos, Ind. 46501 Published in The Pilot News on Mar. 1, 2019