|
|
Howard E. Gardner
August 20, 1938 - January 2, 2020
Howard E. Gardner, 81, went home to be with the Lord at 7:50 am, Thursday, Jan. 2, in Catherine Kasper Home. Howard was born on Aug. 20, 1938 to the Floyd and Mary (Buss) Gardner. On June 3, 1960, he married Connie Eads. She passed away March 2, 2008.
He is survived by three children; Carman (Rick) Greenlee, Michelle Workman and Mick (Barb) Gardner and two grandchildren, Austin and Mikayla. He is also survived by two sisters, Dorothy Eads and Winnie Smith and two brothers, David (Emily) Gardner and Kenneth Gardner.
He is preceded in death by his parents, wife, three sisters, Martha Sherrill, Evelyn Summerlot and Faye Damuth and three brothers, Keith, Harland and Jake Gardner.
Howard proudly served his country in the U.S. Army from 1956-1958. He retired from farming in 1976, then went on to work for Universal Bearings for 31 years before retiring in 2007. He was a member of Pine Creek Church of the Brethren and the Bremen Horseshoe League. In his spare time, he raised rabbits, pigeons and doves. Howard enjoyed watching area high school sports, especially basketball with his dear friend, June Smith. He also enjoyed watching the Chicago Cubs (even though they made him cuss!) and the I.U Basketball team. Before her death, he loved to fish with his fishing buddy, Connie and his little buddy, Austin. He cherished his grandchildren and the time he spent involved with their sporting events.
Visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m., Sunday, Jan. 5, in Mishler Funeral Home, 2030 St Rd 331, Bremen. Funeral services will be held at Pine Creek Church of the Brethren, 25075 Stanton Rd., North Liberty, with one hour of visitation prior. Burial will follow in Morris Cemetery with full military honors.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to be made to the Pine Creek Church of the Brethren, Center for Hospice, 112 S Center St, Plymouth, Ind. 46563 or Catherine Kasper Home, 9601 Union Rd, Plymouth, Ind. 46563.
Memorial contributions may be sent to the family at www.mishlerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Pilot News on Jan. 4, 2020