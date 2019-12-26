|
|
Howard J. Reed
March 12, 1922 - December 24, 2019
Howard J. Reed, 97, died Tuesday, Dec. 24, of natural causes at Miller's Merry Manor in Wakarusa.
He leaves behind his five children: Robert Reed, Rose (Brian) Stiver, Glenn (Sheila) Reed, William (Anne) Reed, and Patricia (James) Wilson; 10 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild.
Howard was born in Plymouth to Emery and Olive (Musser) Reed, moving to Bremen during his high school years, and living in Bremen for the rest of his life. On March 15, 1943 he married Mabel Loucks. They were married 61 years, before Mabel's passing in 2004.
He was also preceded in death by his parents, a brother, Harold, and a sister, Helen (Reed) Smith.
Surviving siblings are Paul Reed, Ruth Monesmith, Barbara Miller, Don Reed, and Katherine Troxel.
Howard was a life long member of the Church of the Brethren. He served in the Brethren Civilian Public Service during World War II, stationed in Oregon. He spent most of his working life in the RV industry, retiring from Bremen Public Schools in the late 80's. He enjoyed spending time with with his family, going to grandchildren' and great-grandchildren's various activities. He was a handy man who liked tinkering and puttering, and was an eclectic collector of bottles, whirligigs, and miscellany.
Howard blessed his family with his happy acceptance of living in the nursing home. He spent his last three years at Miller's Merry Manor. He was ever cheerful and pleasant to his caregivers, who, in turn, enjoyed his presence.
The family is grateful for the loving care and quality of life given to our father. His last years were happy at Miller's.
Mishler's Funeral Home in Bremen is in charge of services. Visitation is Friday, Dec. 27 from 4-7 p.m., and one hour prior to service on Saturday.
Services at 11 a.m. with burial in the Bremen Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be given to Camp Mack, Church of the Brethren outdoor faith camp in Milford, Ind.
Published in The Pilot News on Dec. 27, 2019