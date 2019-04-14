Hubert Patrick Kennedy

March 17, 1938 - April 11, 2019



WARSAW - Hubert Patrick Kennedy of Warsaw, passed away at 11:11 p.m. on Thursday, April 11, at Visiting Nurse & Hospice Home of Fort Wayne, at the age of 81.

He was born on March 17, 1938 in Plymouth, to Ruth Laurene (Smith) Kennedy and Lewis Kennedy.

On Feb. 22, 1980 he was married to Saundra Lea (Miller) Kennedy, who survives.

Hubert was a 1956 graduate of Plymouth High School in Plymouth. He enlisted in the U.S. Air Force on December 18, 1956 and served as a radio repairman until his honorable discharge in 1960. He owned and operated Kennedy's Well Service and worked as a water well driller for 45 years. Hubert was a member of Future Farmers of America and the Christian Businessmen's Association. He was a resident of Kosciusko County, Indiana for the past 52 years and a longtime member of Community Grace Brethren Church in Warsaw where he served as a great handyman for the church. Hubert was an avid hunter and enjoyed fishing. Most of all he loved his family, and will be dearly missed.

He will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 39 years, Saundra Lea Kennedy of Warsaw; six daughters: Briana (Terry) Kessler of Warsaw; Tina (Rod) Eller of Howe; Beth Kennedy of Warsaw; Beth Ann Wells of Warsaw; Belinda Steggell of Fishers; Barbara Sims of New Knoxville, Ohio; nine grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, one sister, one brother, one grandson, one great-grandson, and his son-in-law.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, April 16, from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. at Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home, 225 Argonne Road, Warsaw.

His funeral service will follow at 12 p.m. at Redpath-Fruth Funeral Home and officiated by Pastor Tiberius Rata and assisted by Richard Long. Burial will follow with a graveside service at Oakwood Cemetery of Warsaw with military rites conducted by the American Legion Post #49, V.F.W. #1126 and active duty members of the Air Force Honor Guard.

Memorial donations may be directed to the Christian Motorcyclists Association - "Run for the Son", P.O. Box 9, Hatfield, Arkansas 71953 and would be appreciated by the family.

Online condolences may be sent through the funeral home's Web Site at www.redpathfruthfuneralhome.com Published in The Pilot News on Apr. 15, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary