Idolina Swinehart
November 9, 1952 - July 28, 2019
PLYMOUTH - Idolina "Nina Pena" Swinehart age 66 of Plymouth passed away peaceful on Sunday, July 28, at home with her loving family by her side.
Nina was born on Nov. 9, 1952 in Weslaco, Texas to Alejandro and Dora Gonzales Pena. Nina enjoyed bowling, playing softball with her sisters watching old Western movies, game shows and soap operas. She was often found cheering on the Dallas Cowboys and Chicago Cubs. Her greatest joy was spending time with her family. She will be dearly missed by those who loved her.
On March 19, 1973 Nina became the bride of Steven Swinehart in a ceremony in Akron, Ind., he preceded her in passing on Aug. 9, 1979. Nina was a faithful member of Saint Michael Catholic church in Plymouth and the American Legion Post #27.
Those left to cherish her memory are her 8 sisters, Silvia (Steven) Towne of Plymouth, Julie Pena of Kokoma, Cris Maxson of Fort Worth, Texas, Mary (John) Ross of Plymouth, Jane (Robert) Dille of Argos, Jesusita (Mark) Mayfield of Fort Worth, Texas, Susona (Clinton) Sanders of Monterey, and Lisa Pena of Plymouth; her two brothers, Alex (Trina) Pena Jr of Nappanee and Sergio (Sherry) Pena of Plymouth. Idolina is preceded in passing by her husband Steven, and her son Daniel Swinehart, her brother Frank Ybarra, her parents, one nephew Airon Ross and her great nephew Todd Keen.
The Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the care of the Swinehart family. A graveside service will be held at the New Oak Hill Cemetery on Saturday, Aug. 3, at 10 a.m. with the Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home Chaplain Kristin Harp officiating.
The family requests memorial contributions in Nina's name be made to The Center for Hospice and Palliative Care, Inc. 112 S. Center Street Plymouth, Ind. 46563
Published in The Pilot News on July 30, 2019