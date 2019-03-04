Home

Ira B. Artist


1935 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Ira B. Artist Obituary
Ira B. Artist
May 7, 1935 - March 1, 2019

Ira B. Artist, 83, of Culver, passed away on March 1, at Miller's Merry Manor in Culver.
Ira was born in Knox, on May 7, 1935, one of eight children born to Zenial and Alice (Zellers) artist.
He left school early to go to work and help support the family.
After meeting the love of his life, Gloria Bean, they married and raised four children.
Ira is survived by his sons: Matthew (Courtney) Artist of Knox, and Charlie and Adam Artist of Leiters Ford; daughter Linda Harness of Leiters Ford; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wife, two brothers, five sisters, two grandchildren, and one great-grandchild.
A time of visitation will be held at the House of Prayer, Plymouth, on Friday, March 8, from 12 - 1 p.m. with funeral services to follow at 1 p.m.
Burial will follow at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to The House of Prayer.
Condolences may be sent via the obituary page at www.odomfuneralhome.com.
The Odom Funeral Home, Culver, is entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Pilot News on Mar. 5, 2019
