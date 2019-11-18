|
Irene E. Yockey
October 29, 1926 - November 18, 2019
Irene E. Yockey, 93, of Plymouth, passed away at 12:40 am, Monday, Nov. 18, in Signature Health Care of Bremen.
Irene was born on Oct. 29, 1926, the daughter of Jesse L. and Hazel E. (Seltenright) Ritchey.
On Jan. 28, 1945, she married Elwyn L. Yockey. He passed away on July 1, 1982.
Irene is survived by her daughter, Rita (Larry) Thornton of Plymouth; three grandchildren, Jessica (fiancé Adam Meneely) Thornton, Jennifer (Tim) Sullivan and Julie (Aaron) Sprague; and six great grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her parents, husband, two children, Beverly Ann and Devon and granddaughter, JoAnn.
Irene was well known in the community for her excellent piano and organ play. She also taught many to play piano in her home as well as in the South Bend and Elkhart area.
Visitation will be held from 4-8 p.m., Wednesday, Nov. 20, in Mishler Funeral Home, 2030 St Rd 331, Bremen. A graveside service will be held at 10 a.m., Thursday, Nov. 21, in the mausoleum chapel of New Oak Hill Cemetery, 1300 Chester St., Plymouth.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorials be sent to the family.
Published in The Pilot News on Nov. 19, 2019