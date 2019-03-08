Jack Eugene Layman

May 30, 1929 - March 6, 2019



PLYMOUTH - Jack E. Layman 89, passed away on Wednesday evening March 6, at Memorial Hospital, South Bend, after a sudden illness.

He was born on May 20, 1929 in Mishawaka, to Ralph and Dorretta (Miller) Layman.

Jack graduated from Bremen High School in 1947 and then attended a vocational mechanic school.

After graduation Jack enlisted in the U.S. Army where he served for 10 years and attained the rank of Master Sargent.

He was an auto mechanic at Transit Mix Inc. in Plymouth for over 30 years and retired in 2000.

Jack married Doris Waldron in Bremen on October 29, 1950 and she survives. The couple delivered the Plymouth Pilot News and the South Bend Tribune for 44 years in Plymouth, retiring in February 2019.

Jack collected die cast cars, was a devoted gardener of both vegetables and flowers, and was an avid fisherman and bowler.

He is survived by his wife, Doris of Plymouth; son, Rick (Margo) Layman of Rochester; daughter, Linda (Jim) Everdon of Plymouth; granddaughter, Krista Everdon of Plymouth; grandson, Michael (Lacey Langohr) Layman of Plymouth; sister, Marlene Hershberger of Bourbon; and brother Larry (Ruby) Layman of Bourbon.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Family graveside services will be held at New Oak Hill Cemetery, Plymouth.

Memorials should be directed to 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tennessee 38105 or Disabled American Veteran's at http://secure.dav.org/donation.

Letters of condolence may be sent to the family via

www.johnson-danielson.com Published in The Pilot News on Mar. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary