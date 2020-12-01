1/1
Jack "Jackie" Hetfield
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jack's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jack Hetfield
November 25, 2020

Jack "Jackie" Hetfield passed away on Nov. 25, 2020 at the Catherine Kasper Home, Donaldson.
He was 81 years of age. He was born in McAlister, Oklahoma to Floyd and Ruth (Lewis). He graduated from South Bend Central High School and attended Purdue University in 1956, before enlisting in the United States Army, where he served overseas in Germany before being honorably discharged in 1960. In 1975, he graduated from R.E.T.S Technical College in South Bend with an Associate in Science. On June 14, 1980, he married Belia Briones at Saint Michael's Catholic Church in Plymouth. Together they raised one daughter and just celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary. In 2002 after 21 years of employment, he retired from the Bayer Corporation where we worked in quality control. In his spare time, he enjoyed running, playing golf and was an avid table tennis player. He was a member of the USA Table Tennis Association and the South Bend Table Tennis Club. He played in several local competitions over the years. He was also a member of the Moose Lodge in Plymouth.
He's preceded in death by his parents, daughter Stacy Kline and numerous aunts and uncles. He's survived by his wife Belia, daughter Natalia and son-in-law Jeff Wolting, three grandchildren and several cousins.
Graveside services and burial will be held in the New Oak Hill Cemetery, Plymouth on Friday, Dec. 4 at 1 p.m. Father Spencer of St. Michael's Catholic Church will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions can be made to the South Bend Table Tennis Club.
Thank you to all our friends and community for your support during this difficult time.
In keeping with current COVID-19 regulations, masks are preferred as well as being mindful of social distancing.
Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home is privileged to be entrusted with assisting the family in making arrangements.
Friends are invited to sign the online guest book and share memories with the family at: www.deatonclemensvangilderfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pilot News from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home
300 West Madison Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
(574) 936-2534
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved