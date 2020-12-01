Jack Hetfield
November 25, 2020
Jack "Jackie" Hetfield passed away on Nov. 25, 2020 at the Catherine Kasper Home, Donaldson.
He was 81 years of age. He was born in McAlister, Oklahoma to Floyd and Ruth (Lewis). He graduated from South Bend Central High School and attended Purdue University in 1956, before enlisting in the United States Army, where he served overseas in Germany before being honorably discharged in 1960. In 1975, he graduated from R.E.T.S Technical College in South Bend with an Associate in Science. On June 14, 1980, he married Belia Briones at Saint Michael's Catholic Church in Plymouth. Together they raised one daughter and just celebrated their 40th wedding anniversary. In 2002 after 21 years of employment, he retired from the Bayer Corporation where we worked in quality control. In his spare time, he enjoyed running, playing golf and was an avid table tennis player. He was a member of the USA Table Tennis Association and the South Bend Table Tennis Club. He played in several local competitions over the years. He was also a member of the Moose Lodge in Plymouth.
He's preceded in death by his parents, daughter Stacy Kline and numerous aunts and uncles. He's survived by his wife Belia, daughter Natalia and son-in-law Jeff Wolting, three grandchildren and several cousins.
Graveside services and burial will be held in the New Oak Hill Cemetery, Plymouth on Friday, Dec. 4 at 1 p.m. Father Spencer of St. Michael's Catholic Church will be officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial contributions can be made to the South Bend Table Tennis Club.
Thank you to all our friends and community for your support during this difficult time.
In keeping with current COVID-19 regulations, masks are preferred as well as being mindful of social distancing.
