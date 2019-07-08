Jack L. Crump



July 7, 1947 - June 27, 2019



ROCHESTER - Jack L. Crump, 71, of Rochester, passed away on June 27, following a long illness.

Jack was born on July 7, 1947 in Plymouth to the late Chester Crump and Joann (Flora) Lett.

On Dec. 18, 1987 Jack married Cynthia Miles in Plymouth. He was a long time member of the Culver VFW and the NRA. Jack enjoyed hunting, fishing, and motorcycles. He served his country as a Marine, was a Vietnam Veteran, and was honorably discharged from the Service in 1969.



Jack is survived by brother Rex Crump, Plymouth.

He was proceeded in death by his brother Stephen Crump. He has two surviving daughters from a previous marriage, Gina Tanner, Plymouth and Carmin Doss, Marion, Ill., along with six grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.



Final arrangements are provided by Odom Funeral Home, Culver. A celebration of life will be held for Jack at the VFW Post 6919 in Culver, on Saturday July 13, from 2-5 p.m. Memorials may be given in Jack's name to the VFW Post 6919 in Culver.



The family is also searching for anyone who can provide information regarding his military service by contacting Odom Funeral Home, VFW Post 6919 or family. Published in The Pilot News on July 11, 2019