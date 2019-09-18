|
BREMEN - Jack L. Heinke, 84, passed away Aug. 16, at Signature Healthcare in Bremen. He was born Aug. 28, 1934 to Carl & Elsie (Simon) Heinke.
On Feb. 22, 1957 he married Carol Anderson; she survives along with one daughter, Shelley Jones, two grandchildren, Dylan (Jessi) Jones, Lindsey (Chad) Ritter and two great grandchildren, Braxton and Aubree.
He was preceded in death by his parents and one son-in-law, Stephen Jones.
Jack attended Lakeville High School and served our country in the U.S. Army as a Private First Class for two years stationed in Greenland. He was a member of Salem United Methodist Church and was a Free and Accepted Mason, Lodge 414 in Bremen, of which he was elected Worshipful Master two different times. Jack was self-employed as a farmer and also worked at Martin Chevy until he retired in 1999. In his spare time he enjoyed woodworking, making stained glass and collecting antiques.
A celebration of life will be held Sept. 21, 2019 at the Salem United Methodist Church in Bremen, In. Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. with services to follow at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers please send memorial contributions to the church.
Elkhart Cremation Services has been entrusted with the arrangements.
Published in The Pilot News on Sept. 19, 2019