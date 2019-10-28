Home

Jack L. Ross


1938 - 2019
Jack L. Ross Obituary
Jack L. Ross
April 3, 1938 – October 21, 2019

Jack L. Ross, 81, of Leiters Ford, passed away on Oct. 21, at home with his family by his side.
Jack was born on April 3, 1938 in Knox, to Glenn and Ava Ross. He, his brother and sister were raised in an orphanage. After graduating Knox High School, Jack joined the Navy proudly serving his country. After his service was concluded, Jack came back to Knox and eventually started working at NAPA Tool. He worked his way up to becoming manager and retired after 48 years.
Jack was a lifetime member of the Knox American Legion, member of the Knox Fire and Police Departments. He liked to bowl and work crossword puzzles. He was an avid Notre Dame football fan and a very funny person.
Jack is survived by his wife Betty; sister Dolores S. Anderson; brother Glenn Ross; blended family: Claudia (John) Lukac, Constance Overmyer, Wayde (Lisa) Allen, Sue Allen, and Sandy Dedloff; grandchildren: Melissa (Dustin) Mussleman, Amber (John) Beachamp, Ross (Lindsey) Bailey, and Scott (Carrie) Bailey; eight step-grandchildren; many great grandchildren; special nieces and nephews: Diane (Earl) Henry, Carol (Larry) Haug, Mike (Mary) Guyse and Kenneth (Linda) Guyse.
He was preceded in death by his parents Glenn and Ava Ross; daughter Traci Munsey; stepson Steve Allen; brother Lavern Ross; sisters Vera Christenson and Phyllis Willliams.
Funeral services for Jack will be held at the Leiters Ford United Methodist Church on Saturday, Nov. 2, at 11 a.m. EST with a one-hour visitation prior to the service. Rev. Pat Allen, Rev. Nancy Foster, and Rev. Emily Gearhart will officiate services. Burial will follow at Leiters Ford IOOF Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Leiters Ford United Methodist Church or to the , National Direct Response Headquarters, 1200 Hosford Street Suite 101, Hudson, Wisc. 54016-9316.
Condolences may be sent via the obituary page at www.odomfuneralhome.com.
The Odom Funeral Home, Culver, is entrusted with arrangements.
Published in The Pilot News on Oct. 31, 2019
