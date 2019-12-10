Home

Earl-Grossman Funeral Home
208 N. Michigan Street
Argos, IN 46501
(574) 892-5113
Visitation
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Argos United Methodist Church
570 N. Michigan St
Argos, IN
Memorial service
Wednesday, Dec. 11, 2019
6:00 PM
Argos United Methodist Church
570 N. Michigan St.
Argos, IN
James Allan Hoffer


1941 - 2019
James Allan Hoffer Obituary
James Allan Hoffer
July 9, 1941 - December 6, 2019

ARGOS - James "Jim" Allan Hoffer, 78 of Argos, died on Dec. 6, at 11:30 a.m. at Miller's Merry Manor, Culver, where he was rehabbing from back surgery. On July 9, 1941 at Mount Sinai Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio he was born to Aubrey Hoffer and Anne (Chizek) Hoffer. He had lived in Marshall County for 33 years, having come from Schaumburg, Ill.
On Jan. 2, 1988 he married Cheri Hooker at the Argos United Methodist Church. Cheri and Jim were getting ready to celebrate 31 years together.
Jim was the Vice President and General Manager of Jordan Ford in Mishawaka. He took great pride in the fact that he sold more Fleet Vehicles than any other dealership in the country.
He served his country in the United States Army. Jim was a 32 degree Mason, being a member of the Blue Lodge and Scottish Rite. He served on the Argos Planning Commission and Argos Police Commission. Jim was a member of the Argos American Legion Post #68 having recently served as Post Adjutant. He was a Past President of the Automotive Fleet & Leasing Association. Jim was also a member of the Argos United Methodist Church.
Jim graduated from Shaker Heights high school class of 1957 and the University of Miami with a BA-Business in 1963.
Jim is survived by his wife, Cheri Hoffer of Argos; daughter, Elizabeth Hoffer of Argos and granddaughter Finleigh Louise; brother, Michael Hoffer and wife Jeanne of Wheaton, Ill.; sister-in-law, Jill Holzberger and husband Jack of South Dakota; nieces Erika Helleloid and Jami Hooker; nephews David and Matt Hoffer.
He is preceded in death by his parents; and brother Jerry Hoffer; and in-laws Richard and Mary Hooker, and brother-in-law Greg Hooker.
Friends may visit with the family on Wednesday, Dec. 11, from 4 – 6 p.m. at the Argos United Methodist Church, 570 N. Michigan St., Argos.
Memorial Services will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 11, at 6 p.m. with Rev. Mary Hyer of the Argos United Methodist Church. Military Honors will be conducted by the United States Army Honor Guard and James Lowell Corey American Legion Post #68, Argos. Burial will take place at a later date at the Maple Grove Cemetery, Argos.
Memorial Contributions may be made to: James "Jim" A. Hoffer Memorial Fund – 208 N. Michigan St., Argos, Ind. 46501.
Published in The Pilot News on Dec. 11, 2019
