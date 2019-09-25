|
James Allen Dixon
August 26, 1943 - September 22, 2019
BERRIEN SPRINGS, Mich. - James Allen Dixon, 76, of Berrien Springs, and formerly of Mishawaka and Plymouth, passed away Sunday, Sept. 22, at home with his loving family.
Jim was born Aug. 26, 1943, in Plymouth, to the late Cecil and Agnes (Luse) Dixon.
On Aug. 11, 1987, in a beautiful ceremony in Mishawaka, he took Amy Overhulser to be his bride.
Jim liked to make everything smile. He would engage in conversation with everyone he saw and loved to spend time with people. He often joked around with everyone he loved. Usually ending a conversation with "Can I have that" referring to whatever was in the others hand.
He was an enthusiastic storyteller. He took much joy in his gift of gab and enjoyed sharing a tale or two over a game of pool or a few Bud Light's. Christmas was his favorite time of year and took pride in his decorations. He felt very blessed that his children got him a Husky named Gypsy, who will forever be with him.
His children were his pride and joy, until there came grandchildren and then great grandchildren.
Left to cherish his memories are his wife of over 32 years, Amy Dixon; his son Jimmy and Sandy Dixon of Greer, SC., with grandchildren Jesse Dixon, Charles Petrosky, and Samantha Dixon, and great-grandchildren Tate and Aiden; his daughter Kendra Dixon of Travelers Rest, SC. with grandchildren Michael Dixon, Blake Bayne, and Honesty Bayne, and great-grandchild Haylee Frayah; his daughter April Dixon of Berrien Spring, Mich. with grandchildren Kaylin, Arianna, CJ, and Levi Dawson; his daughter Rebecca and James Spencer of Goshen. with grandchildren Abby Spencer, Aden Gibbs, Ethan Gibbs, and Blaine Spencer; siblings Joyce E. Arndt of Florida and Richard Dixon of Plymouth, many other friends and family will also miss Jim deeply.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Cecil and Agnes and his siblings, Jack Dixon, Joe Dixon, Sandy Miller, and Dora Ann Van Blaricom, and other family members.
A visitation will take place on Saturday Sept. 28, at 11 a.m. until the service at 1 p.m., all at Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home 1100 N. Michigan St. Plymouth.
Notes of condolence may be sent to the family through the website:
www.johnson-danielson.com
Published in The Pilot News on Sept. 26, 2019