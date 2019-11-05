|
|
James C. Helsel, 80, passed away Oct. 13, at Good Sheperd Hospice in Sebring, Fla. with his family by his side.
He was born Nov. 7, 1938 to Ivo and Mary Helsel who preceeded him in death.
He married Jane Ziegler June 16, 1956. James and Jane were married 49 years when she precceded him in death in 2005. James was also preceded in death by his son Stephen James Helsel in 1980 and his grandson Daniel Rogers in 2018.
James is survived by his second wife Dorothy Chester, Lake Placid Fla., daughters-Kim Helsel-Dexter Mich., Kelly Rogers (Jerry) Redkey, Ind., and son, Richard Helsel (Ronda) Columbia City, Ind. sisters-Elsie (Dwight) Wade, Susan (Dennis) Gibson, Shirley (Earl) Barber and brother-Danny Helsel. Nine grandchildren, Katie (Mark) Berkey, Kristy (Paul) Seiter, James (Jill) Rogers, Angie Rogers, Matt (Alicia) Rogers, Casey (Britanni) Helsel, Jessica (Kevin) Bartkowiak, Ivo (Morgan) Helsel, Saige Sandoval, 20 great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
James was an avid golfer. He loved IU Basketball, Chicago Bears Football and White Sox Baseball!
Memorial Service will be at Evangelical Covenent Church 7810 Union Road, Donaldson, Saturday, Nov. 9, at 1 p.m., graveside to follow at 6835 Union Road, Donaldson.
Published in The Pilot News on Nov. 6, 2019