James Elmer Keller
1927 - 2020
James E. Keller
June 22, 1927 - October 16, 2020

PLYMOUTH - James Elmer Keller, 93, went to be with his Lord on Friday, Oct. 16, at 9:43 a.m. in Northlake, Texas.
James was born on June 22, 1927 in South Bend, Indiana to the late Goldie (Micaels) and Elmer Keller. He graduated from Tyner High School in 1845. He proudly answered the draft following high school and served for two years in the U.S. Army.
He was employed by Studebakers for 17 years till they closed their doors, leading him to Chicago for a degree in radio and television at DeForester Electron School in 1950. There he met the love of his life, Evelyn R. Russell, at American Canning Company. They would marry on Oct. 21, 1951 in Teegarden, Indiana with a home wedding, and then residing near US 6 and US 31. He would work for A.M. General in Mishawaka for 30 years as an electrician before his retirement in 1996.
James enjoyed gardening, traveling, and serving his neighbors. Before moving to Texas to be near his daughter, grandchildren & great grandchildren, he was a member of Lakeside Baptist Church in Lakeville.
He is survived by his daughter: Kathleen (Hank) Gamez of Northlake, Texas, and son, David (Bonnie) Keller of Bristol, Ill; six grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren. As well as an honorary son and daughter: Butch and Paula Stokes.
James was preceded in death by his siblings: Bob, Vivian, John, Jerry and Janice, and Jack; and a grandson, Joshua.
Funeral Services will be held on Friday Oct. 23, at 12 p.m. at Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home, 1100 N. Michigan Street, Plymouth with Pastor Mike Poole officiating.
Burial will be in the Southlawn Cemetery in South Bend, with Military Honors.
PLEASE NOTE: For your protection, the entire funeral home staff will wear masks. It is mandated that family members and their guests do so as well.
Condolences may be sent to the family through the website:
www.johnson-danielson.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pilot News from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
23
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
1100 N. Michigan Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
574 936-2829
Memories & Condolences
October 23, 2020
Jim was a good, godly man and a friend to all. I always enjoyed visiting with him, especially when he would pray over me. Those memories help sustain me today. Jim, may the words Christ be ringing in your ears today, "Well done, my good and faithful servant."
Neil Davis
Friend
October 22, 2020
I am so sorry to hear of your Dad's passing..Just know he is with your Mom now and is at peace.
Steve Hostetler
Friend
