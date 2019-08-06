|
|
James Francis Fisher
May 28, 1949 - August 2, 2019
James Francis Fisher Jr, of Fort Wayne, passed away on Aug. 2, at the age of 70. He was surrounded in love by his family at his assisted living home.
James was born on May 28, 1949 in Parksley, Va., a small town in Accomack County. As a young man he followed in family footsteps and joined the US Navy. He was stationed in Norfolk, Va. on the USS Independence where he served six years from 1967-1973 with an honorable discharge.
On May 2, 1970 James married Patricia Bills his wife of 40 years and moved to Knox to lovingly raise his family of four daughters in a home he built with his two hands. His career was built on microfilm, electronics and hard work but his life was built on love, faith and family.
James will be missed by his surviving family of two sisters, Shirley Donleve, Deborah Whitcomb and brother Frank Fisher; four daughters, Jennifer Metcalf, Sherry Brown, Amy Hall and Melissa Martin; six granddaughters and four grandsons.
He is preceded in death by his wife and mother and father, James and Savilla Fisher.
At James's request, no services will be held. His family would like to thank the wonderful, caring people at Hamilton Place assisted living and Heartland hospice for their help and support of caring for James.
Condolences may be sent to 11885 Red Bud Dr Plymouth, Ind. 46563.
Published in The Pilot News on Aug. 6, 2019