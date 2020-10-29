James L. Freet

July 8, 1935 - October 26, 2020



GROVERTOWN – James L. Freet went to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday, Oct. 26, in LaPorte Hospital following a brief illness. He was born on July 8, 1935 in Knox to the late Carey L. and Louise (Parsons) Freet and lived in the area all of his life.

On Sept. 25, 1954 in Knox Jim married the love of his life, Deloris Scarborough at the Eagle Creek Church and they recently celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary.

He was a retired Laborer and worked for Whirlpool Corp. in LaPorte. He loved to sing in Nursing Homes and at jams. He was a devoted Christian,and loved to sing in church.

Jim is survived by: his wife Deloris of Grovertown; one daughter Debra (David) Shei and David (Kelly) Freet all of Koontz Lake; five grandchildren Cindy (Jordan) Fuller and James (Rachel) Shei all of Bourbon, Brent (Whitney) Shei of Plymouth, Katie Freet of Koontz Lake, and Nicole (Aaron) Rimel of Tyner; seven great-grandchildren Ashlynn, Aaron and Brady Fuller, Max Rimel, Riley Jennings, Payton Rimel, and Carter Freet; and one sister Sarah Hudson of Grovertown.

He is preceded in death by his parents, five brothers Wilbur Clemmons, Kenny Clemmons, William Freet, Niles Freet, and Louie Freet, and three sisters Mary Inez Singleton, Evelyn Scarborough, and Bernadette.

Private Graveside Services will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Sawdust Trail Missionary Baptist Church, 2397 W. 950 South, Union Mills, Ind. 46382.

The Rannells Funeral Home, Hamlet Chapel is honored to be placed in charge of Jim's care and arrangements.

