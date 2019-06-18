James L. Himes Sr.

August 11, 1944 - May 9, 2019



CULVER - James L. Himes, Sr. age 74 of Culver passed away peacefully on Thursday, May 9, in the SJRMC Mishawaka Campus with his family by his side.

James was born in Warsaw on Aug. 11, 1944 to Virgil L and Beverly J. (Green) Himes. James worked for Bomarko and had retired from Indiana Heat Transfer. He proudly served his country in the United States Army.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children Karla Himes of Plymouth, Julie Long of South Bend, Scott Himes of Plymouth, James Himes, Jr. of Florida, Todd and Dianne Himes of Plymouth, and Tim and Barb Himes of Plymouth; 10 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren; sister Barbara and Clyde Brown of Plymouth.

James is preceded in passing by his parents and his brother John L Himes.

The Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements for the Himes family. According to James wishes there will not be any service at this time.

The Himes family request memorial contributions be made to the American Kidney Foundation or The VA of Northern Indiana.

Friends are invited to sign the online guestbook and share memories of James with his family at deatonclemensvangilderfh.com