James LeRoy Weiss
January 14, 1960 - November 28, 2020
BREMEN - James LeRoy Weiss, 60, of Bremen, passed away at 9:50 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 28, in Signature Health Care of Bremen.
Jim was born on Jan. 14, 1960 in Bremen, the son of Wayne and Elizabeth (Wenker) Weiss. Jim is survived by his mother, Elizabeth Weiss; two siblings, Timothy (Suzanne) Weiss and Kimberly (Robert) Hall; and four children.
He is preceded in death by his father, Wayne.
A private family graveside service will take place in Bremen Cemetery. Pastor Nathan Bate will officiate.
