James LeRoy Weiss
1960 - 2020
January 14, 1960 - November 28, 2020

BREMEN - James LeRoy Weiss, 60, of Bremen, passed away at 9:50 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 28, in Signature Health Care of Bremen.
Jim was born on Jan. 14, 1960 in Bremen, the son of Wayne and Elizabeth (Wenker) Weiss. Jim is survived by his mother, Elizabeth Weiss; two siblings, Timothy (Suzanne) Weiss and Kimberly (Robert) Hall; and four children.
He is preceded in death by his father, Wayne.
A private family graveside service will take place in Bremen Cemetery. Pastor Nathan Bate will officiate.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mishlerfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Pilot News from Dec. 1 to Dec. 2, 2020.
