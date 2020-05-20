James Martin
1949 - 2020
James Martin
January 25, 1949 - May 17, 2020

PLYMOUTH - James Martin, 71, Plymouth, passed away May 17. He was born Jan. 26, 1949 to George and Elizabeth Martin. He is survived by his sister, Barbara Martin, of Rochester.
Burial will be at St Michael's Catholic Cemetery, Plymouth.
Arrangements are entrusted to Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home, Plymouth. No public services are planned.

Published in The Pilot News from May 20 to May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home
300 West Madison Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
(574) 936-2534
