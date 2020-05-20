James Martin

January 25, 1949 - May 17, 2020



PLYMOUTH - James Martin, 71, Plymouth, passed away May 17. He was born Jan. 26, 1949 to George and Elizabeth Martin. He is survived by his sister, Barbara Martin, of Rochester.

Burial will be at St Michael's Catholic Cemetery, Plymouth.

Arrangements are entrusted to Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home, Plymouth. No public services are planned.



