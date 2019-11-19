|
James Matthew Faulstich
May 19, 1971 – November 13, 2019
James Matthew Faulstich, 48, of Plymouth, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 13.
James was born to Mark C. and Joyce L. Faulstich on May 19, 1971 the first of four boys, followed by Jason, Mark, and Jeff.
He grew up in Plymouth, graduating from Plymouth High School in 1989. He received a Bachelor's degree from Marian University in Math and Chemistry, James then went on to earn a Master's Degree from Indiana University in South Bend in Business Administration.
James married Michele Suzanne Anderson on Oct. 7, 2000 at the First United Methodist Church in Osceola. This union brought two boys, Drew and Jacob.
He was a kind hearted gentleman who was always helping out others. A hard worker, James had a sharp analytical mind, which helped promote him to Vice President of Administration and Technologies at US Granules.
James had a love for photography, especially taking pictures of his sons while playing soccer. He enjoyed being outdoors and spending time with his family.
He was a former member of PIDCO, Plymouth Industrial Corporation. He belonged to 1st United Methodist Church in Plymouth, and enjoyed being the soundboard technician.
Those that survive him are his wife Michele; sons Andrew Joseph and Jacob Elliot, all of Plymouth; his parents Mark and Joyce Faulstich of Plymouth; brothers Jason (Angela) Faulstich of Plymouth; Mark (Kara) Faulstich of Colorado Springs, Colo.; Jeffrey (Valerie Lake) Faulstich of LaOtto; Grandmother Stephina Watkins of Winamac; mother-in-law Dian Anderson of Berea, Ky.; brother-in-laws Anthony Anderson of Lexington, Ky. and Collin (Lauren Meltzer) Anderson of Ferndale, Mich.; sister-in-law Jill (Jonathan Wires) Anderson of Antioch, Tenn.; many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends also survive.
Preceded in death are his grandparents Lawrence "Slim" and Rita Faulstich and William Watkins; and his father-in-law Jim Anderson.
Visitation for James will be held on Saturday, Nov. 23, from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. with services following at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Toni Carmer officiating, all at Johnson Danielson Funeral Home 1100 N. Michigan Street Plymouth.
After a long struggle with anxiety and depression James lost his battle and went to his eternal home to be at peace.
In lieu of flowers the family requests donations to Epworth Hospital 420 N Niles Ave, South Bend, Ind. 46617 or Caring Coalition MC 16779 W. Lincoln Hwy. Plymouth, Ind. 46563
Published in The Pilot News on Nov. 20, 2019