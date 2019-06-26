James Milton Washburn

September 2, 1938 – June 25, 2019



CULVER - James Milton Washburn (Cricket), 81, of Culver, passed away on Tuesday, June 25, at Miller Merry Manor in Culver.

James was born in Culver to Edward Washburn and Nettie (Walker) Washburn, both deceased.

James graduated from Culver High School and entered the Air Force in 1961 and served in the 6th Weather Squadron based out of Tinker AFB, Oklahoma City, Okla. for four years as a weather observer. After his honorable discharge from the Air Force in 1965, James worked for the US Post Office in Culver. James then went on to work for Midwest Spring in Mentone Indiana as an Engineer for 33 years, before retiring in 2004. James loved to spend time at his lake cottage on Lake Maxinkuckee fishing, boating, and relaxing. He even picked up playing golf in his retirement.

James was one of four siblings whom all proceeded him in death. William Washburn of Culver, Mary Jane Ulch of Ossineke, Mich., and Joanne Clifton of Winston Salem, N.C.

James is survived by brother-in-law Ralph Ulch of Fennville, Mich. and several nieces and nephews, William (Cutter) Washburn of Florida, David Washburn (deceased), Donovan Clifton of Winston Salem, N.C., Paul Sherwood of Manchester, N.H., Patricia Willis (Deceased), Debbie Schoonover of St. Petersburg, FL., Mary Jane Batta of Culver, Robert Clifton of San Antonio, Texas, Julie Nichols of Fennville, Mich., Jeremiah Ulch of Savannah, Tenn., Roy Ulch of North Webster, Rick Clifton of Seattle, Wash., Rita Proctor of Indianapolis, Ralph (Steve) Ulch of St. Charles, Mich., and Patrick Ulch of South Haven, Mich. He was blessed with many great neices and nephews.

Visitation will be at the Odom Funeral Home, 104 East Lake Shore Drive Culver on Friday, June 28, from 4 to 7 p.m. EDT and on Saturday, June 29, from 10 to 11 a.m. EDT with services to begin at 11 a.m. EDT. Burial will follow at the Culver Masonic Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be given to Culver VFW post 6919, 108 E Washington St, Culver, Ind. 46511 where James was a member.

The Odom Funeral Home, Culver, is honored to be entrusted with arrangements. Published in The Pilot News on June 27, 2019