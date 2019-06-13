Resources More Obituaries for James Hampton Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Dr. James Nichols Hampton

NAPLES, Fla. - Dr. James Nichols Hampton, resident of Naples, Fla., died at his home at the age of 91 on Tuesday June 4.

Dr. Hampton was born in Ozark, Ark. on Sept. 20, 1927 and was raised by his parents Harley and Carmen Hampton along with his two brothers Don and Dave.

Dr. Hampton graduated from Van Buren High School, as valedictorian, in May of 1945. Shortly thereafter he enlisted in the United States Navy where he served until August of 1948. In September of 1948 he enrolled in Washington University in St. Louis as a premed student and graduated in 1951. He was then accepted to Tulane University Medical School in New Orleans where he graduated in 1955. It was during this time that he met and married the love of his life, Frances, whom he married on May 30, 1953. They lived a life together of true love and happiness until her death on March 5, 2015. They were married 62 years.

In 1956 he moved to Argos, to begin his career in family practice. During these years he became board certified in family practice and served on the Indiana State Medical Board for four years. After 30 years of family practice in Argos, he and his wife moved to Naples, Fla. in 1986. Dr. Hampton started practicing emergency medicine at the Marco Island Urgent Care Center where he served as medical director for several years. After 16 years he was moved to the downtown Naples Community Hospital ER where he finished his career. After retirement he volunteered at the Naples Neighborhood Clinic and served on the board of the David Lawrence Mental Health Center.

Dr. Hampton was proceeded in death by his brother Don, his daughter Peggy Annis and her husband Larry, his sons Mark, Michael and Steve and his grandson Ryan.

He is survived by his brother Dave and his wife Dianne, his sister in law Kittie, his sons Dave and Traci and their son Michael, John and Darci and their daughter Taylor Sauer and her husband Jordan, and his daughter in law Julie and her daughters Haley and Lauren. He is also survived by his grandsons Marc, Jim and Jennifer Annis as well as seven great grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on June 22 at 11 a.m., at St. John's Episcopal Church located at 500 Park Shore Drive in Naples, Fla. 34103.

In lieu of flowers, Dr. Hampton suggested a donation to or The Salvation Army.