James Norris Anderson
December 31, 1921 – October 19, 2020
James Norris Anderson, 98, of Bremen, passed away at 5:50 pm, Monday, Oct. 19, in St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka.
Jim was born on Dec. 31, 1921 in Nappanee to Nelson August and Dorothea (Mast) Anderson.
On Sept. 16, 1945 he married Marian Grise. She passed away on Sept. 19, 1990. He then married Luella "Polly" Miller on May 18, 1991. She passed away on July 29, 2012.
Jim is survived by two children, Judy (Dennis) Redman and Fred (Laura) Anderson, both of Bremen; step-daughter, Diann Parsons of Plymouth; four grandchildren, Michelle Mieras, Kathryn (Eric) Anderson, Peter (Liz) Anderson and Christopher (Melody) Anderson; and six great-grandchildren.
He is also survived by a sister, Carol Heinke of Bremen; sister-in-law, Beverly Anderson of Bremen; and longtime caregiver, Cindy Lynn of Bremen.
He was preceded in death by his parents, wives, two grandchildren, John and David Anderson; three step-children; brother, Samuel Anderson; and brother-in-law, Jack Heinke. Jim was the last surviving class member of Bremen's Class of 1940.
He was a World War II veteran, stationed in England in the Army Air Corps. He was a life time member of Bremen United Methodist Church and enjoyed the fellowship of the Win-A-Couple class. Jim retired from Bendix after 28 years. He was a life member of VFW Post 8972, the American Legion, Kiwanis, and a charter member of Bremen Jaycees. He was a ham radio operator and photography enthusiast. Visitation will be held from 5-7: p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, in Mishler Funeral Home, 2030 St Rd 331, Bremen. Graveside services will be held at 10 a.m., Saturday, Oct. 24, in Bremen Cemetery with full military honors.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to Bremen United Methodist Church, 302 W. Plymouth St., Bremen, Ind. 46506.
