James Ousnamer
1948 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share James's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
James Ousnamer
January 3, 1948 – May 14, 2020

PLYMOUTH - Lifetime Plymouth resident Jim "Ozzy" Ousnamer, 72, passed away in his home at 5:04 a.m. on Thursday May 14.
Born Jan. 3, 1948, Jim was the son of the late Virgil and Amanda (Nickle) Ousnamer. He graduated from Plymouth High School with the class of 1966. After graduating, he attended Hillsdale University Auto Mechanics School, and graduated in 1967.
Jim proudly served in the U.S. Air Force at England Air Force Base Alexandria, Louisiana from 1967-1971 and in the Air Force Reserve serving the 930th Supply Squad and worked on C130, C131 and C123 planes at Grissom Air Force base.
On Nov. 24, 1979 in Plymouth, Jim married Carole Doll.
Jim started working for the City of Plymouth at the New Oak Hill Cemetery in 1971, when his father needed his help. He was elected the Superintendent, or "Grave Digger" as he called it for when he used to dig graves by hand with a shovel, in 1974, and proudly served his position until his retirement on June 14, 2019. Jim was very particular about the cemetery grounds, and kept all the equipment in tip-top condition. He sold many monuments for South Bend Monument, and he knew where every grave was located in the cemetery.
His father, Virgil, designed and built the New Oak Hill Chapel that many families use to this day. In honor of Virgil's and Jim's service to the cemetery, the City of Plymouth named a road in the cemetery after them "Ousnamer's Drive". It is also believed that he held the record for serving the longest term as a City of Plymouth employee for 47 (almost 48 years).
Jim enjoyed bowling, hunting, fishing and baseball. He was very much a jokester and loved making people smile and laugh. He loved cars, racing and working on any kind of motors. He also fixed many mowers and snow blowers over the years. He was a member of the Loyal Order of the Moose in Plymouth and the VFW Post #1162.
Jim is survived by his wife, Carole of Plymouth; daughter, Jennie (Jerry) Mikesell of Plymouth and children: Jacob (Bellinda) Segraves of Warsaw, Caleb and Luke Mikesell of Plymouth; daughter, Dina Neidig of Plymouth and children, Bodie (Jenneal) Neidig and Aerial Neidig; daughter, Kerry (Benjamin) Spaid of Walkerton and children: Zephen (Dani) Feliciano and great-grandson Carson and Dane (Jessica) Johnson and great-granddaughter Jaycee; and a son, Blake Doll of Plymouth.
Also surviving is his sister, Beverly Towle of Plymouth; brother, Steve (Tracie) Ousnamer of Danville; many nieces and nephews; and his special fur friends, Pumpkin and Little One.
He was preceded in death by his parents and a brother-in-law Don Towle.
Due to the restrictions on social gatherings, a memorial service will be held at a later date in the New Oak Hill Chapel with burial to follow in the New Oak Hill Cemetery.
Memorial contributions can be made to the Humane Society of Marshall Co, PO Box 22, Plymouth, Ind. 46563 or VFW Post #1162, 606 Lake Ave, Plymouth, Ind. 46563.
Condolences may be sent to the family through the website:
www.johnson-danielson.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pilot News from May 20 to May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Johnson-Danielson Funeral Home
1100 N. Michigan Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
574 936-2829
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved