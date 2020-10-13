James R. Long
December 21, 1944 - October 8, 2020
James R. Long, age 75, of Warsaw (formerly of Bourbon) passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Oct. 8, at Kosciusko Community Hospital.
Jim was born Dec. 21, 1944, at Warsaw, Indiana to Wendell and Kathryn (Lozier) Long. He has been a life time resident of Bourbon and the past seven years in Warsaw. Jim was a retired self employed truck driver hauling steel. He had many interests, racing cars at Warsaw Speedway, owning drag racing cars, fishing, hunting but most of all his family was a priority.
On March 21, 1962, he married the love of his life Karen Dinneen who survives along with his daughter Tami (Richard) Thompson of Warsaw. Jim was blessed with his two grandsons, Jason and Andrew Thompson both of Bourbon. His surviving siblings are: Jill (Carl) Middaugh of Bourbon, Connie (Charlie) Campiti of Plymouth, Sonja (Paul) Mullett of Nappanee, Mike Long of Bourbon and Dennis Long of Plymouth.
He was preceded in death by his parents and son James R. Long, Jr.
A family grave side service was held at Summit Chapel Cemetery, Bourbon, Indiana.
The family asks that memorial contributions be made to the American Diabetes Association
, 2451 Crystal Drive, Suite 900, Arlington, VA 2220.
Deaton-Clemens Funeral Home is privileged to be entrusted in arranging the services of Jim.
In keeping with current COVID-19 regulations, masks will be suggested as well as being mindful of social distancing.
Friends are invited to sign the online guest book and share memories with the family at: www.deatonclemensfh.com