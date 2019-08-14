|
|
James "Butch" Stone
May 7, 1957 - August 13, 2019
GROVERTOWN - Jim "Butch" Stone, 62, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 13, at his home.
Jim was born May 7, 1957 in Chicago, to Richard W. and JoAnn (Draper) Stone and lived in the area most of his life.
He was an employee of Ozinga in South Bend for 25 years and a member of the Bible Baptist Church in Knox and the Teamsters Union of South Bend.
Survivors include his wife, Leona; son, James "Cody" Stone; one sister, Brenda Stiles; and one brother, Michael (Vonda) Stone. He was preceded in death by his parents; one sister, Carol Stone; and one brother, Danny Stone.
Funeral services will be Saturday, Aug. 17, at 2 p.m. EDT at Rannells Funeral Home, Koontz Lake Chapel. Burial will follow at the Grovertown Cemetery. Visitation will be Saturday at the funeral home from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. EDT.
To leave online condolences, visit rannellsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Pilot News on Aug. 15, 2019