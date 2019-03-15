James W. Conklin

January 21, 1964- March 3, 2019



James W. Conklin, 55 of (Tippecanoe Shores) Tippecanoe, passed away Sunday, March 3 as a result of a automobile accident.

He was born to Juanita Conklin on Jan. 21, 1964 in Painesville, Ohio. He was raised by his grandparents Eleanor and James W. Conklin. He has been a resident of the Argos and Bourbon area for the past 20 years. Jim worked at Lear Corporation in Bourbon for 20 years until its closing then at Omega Corporation of Bremen and Challenger Door Company of Nappanee. He really loved riding his Harley Davidson Motorcycle and loved general conversations with friends. He was also a graduate of Plymouth High School.

Jim married Shirley on May 20, 2000 who survives, along with his daughter, Jade and Tim Schramm of Grovertown and his son, James and Karin Conklin of Argos, five grandchildren: Trillin, Bryson, Elaina, Benton and Kaelyn. His mother Juanita Sick of Yuma, Arizona half sisters: Georget Markel and Lisa Potter Murry; half brothers, Phillip Potter and Richard Parks. Mother of the children, Jodi Baker and Charles White of Plymouth.

The family will receive friends to help celebrate Jim's life on Saturday, March 16 from 2 - 8 p.m. at the Argos Izaak Walton League 7184 16th Rd Argos. They asked that memorial contributions be made to help defray his final expenses.

Deaton-Clemens Funeral Home is privileged to be entrusted in arranging his services.

