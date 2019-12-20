Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Janet Gaines
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Janet M. Gaines


1947 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Janet M. Gaines Obituary
Janet M. Gaines
September 18, 1947 - December 17, 2019

PLYMOUTH – Janet M. Gaines, 72, of Plymouth passed away Dec. 17, at 8 a.m. at Center for Hospice Care, South Bend. Janet was born on Sept. 18, 1947 at LaPorte Hospital to the late Albert and Alda (Smith) Ray. On May 20, 1988, she married Joe Gaines.
She is survived by her loving husband, Joe Gaines; three children, Monica (Dan) Abair (Propes), Troy (Kim) Brown, and Rick (Tara) Brown; three step children, Amy (Steve) Strickland (Gaines), Jennifer (Jack) Tygart (Gaines), and Joe Gaines; four grandchildren, Autumn (Philip) Kreischer (Johnson), Blake Brown, Hayley Brown, and Jake Brown; and four great grandchildren. She is also survived by a brother, Robert W. Ray. She is preceded in death by her parents, and her brother Ron Ray.
She loved cats, fish fry's, kids, Michigan football, NASCAR, and traveling.
She will be dearly missed by all her family.
McGann Hays Funeral Home, 2313 Edison Rd, South Bend, is handling arrangements.
Published in The Pilot News on Dec. 21, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Janet's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -