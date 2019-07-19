|
|
Janice Ann Aliss
August 19, 1947 - July 17, 2019
BREMEN - Janice Ann Alliss, 71, of Bremen, passed away at 7:43 p.m., Wednesday, July 17, in her home.
Jan was born on Aug. 19, 1947, the daughter of Hilton L. and Adelaide (Ciesielski) Gramps.
She is survived by her mother, Adelaide Gramps of South Bend; loving companion, Robert Thornton of Bremen; step children, Kimberly Marvel of Antioch, Tenn., Ty (Kelly) Alliss of Elkhart, and Hailey Thornton of Mishawaka; eight grandchildren, Rachel Marvel, Bethany Marvel, Matthew Alliss, Josiah Alliss, Andrew Harrison, Makayla Harrison, Brittany (Nate) Datena, Jacob Alliss; siblings, Marilyn (Ron) Portolese of South Bend and Linda (Ron) Gunther of Dowagiac, Mich. and special family friend, Quang (Lisa) Tran of Bedford.
Per her request, Janice will be cremated. A celebration of her life will take place at a later date.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.mishlerfuneralhomes.com
Published in The Pilot News on July 20, 2019