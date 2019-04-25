Jeanette Rivosecchi

February 8, 1934 - April 24, 2019



DONALDSON - Jeanette (Gross) Rivosecchi, 85, passed away Wednesday, April 24, at Catherine Kasper Life Center in Donaldson, surrounded by her loving family and friends.

She was born on Feb. 8, 1934, in Harlan, Ky., to Jake and Hetti (Asher) Gross.

In 1950, Jeanette moved to Chicago, where she married the love of her life, Umberto "Al" Rivosecchi, on Aug. 20, 1951.They moved to Indiana in 1973. He preceded her in death on May 20, 2011.

Always known as an extremely hard worker, Jeanette worked various factory jobs until retirement, when she and Al opened Al's Bait Shop. Jeanette loved gardening, and tending to her flowers, but the thing she cherished most was her family. Her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren were the joy of her life.

Surviving are four children, Ronald (Alice) Rivosecchi of Wood Dale, Ill., Brenda (Richard Fulton) Rivosecchi of Walkerton, Richard (Cathy) Rivosecchi of Koontz Lake, Sharon (Tim) Pulliam of Plymouth; one brother, Charles "Bill" (Tammy) Gross of Chicago; one brother-in-law, Mario Rivosecchi of Melrose Park, Ill.; two sisters-in-law, Dora Gallicho of Lansing, Ill. and Elizabeth Gross of Chicago; eight grandchildren: Lauren (Brian) Svenson, Staci (John) Stimac, Christopher Rivosecchi, Tim (Brooke) Pulliam, Marisa (Daniel) Clingenpeel, Ian Rivosecchi-Fulton, Sarah (Douglas) Hammond, Jessica Rivosecchi-Fulton; and 12 great-grandchildren.

Jeanette was preceded in death by her parents, three brothers, Caleb, Herb, and James Gross, and an infant daughter, Barbara.

Funeral Mass will be held Sunday, April 28, at 4 p.m. EDT at the Catherine Kasper Life Center, Donaldson. Visitation will be Sunday at the Catherine Kasper Life Center from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. EDT.

The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the staff and Sisters of Catherine Kasper Life Center, for the loving care they provided. Memorial contributions may be made to Poor Handmaids of Jesus Christ, with a designation to Catherine Kasper Life Center – P.O. Box 1, Donaldson, Ind. 46513 or online at poorhandmaids.org/donate.

Rannells Funeral Home, Koontz Lake Chapel is handling arrangements.

To leave online condolences, visit rannellsfuneralhome.com. Published in The Pilot News on Apr. 26, 2019