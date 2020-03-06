Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jeff Hess
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jeff Hess


1973 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Jeff Hess Obituary
Jeff Hess
March 5, 1973 - February 29, 2020

Jeff Hess, beloved father, son, brother, uncle and friend passed away on Saturday, Feb. 29, at his home in Buchanan, Mich. of natural causes.
Jeff was born to Rod and Sherry (Everly) Hess on March 5, 1973 in Plymouth. From an early age, Jeff could always be found outside. Whether it was spending time at his Grandparent's house on Pretty Lake, riding dirt bikes, snowmobiling in the winters and floating down the river in the summers. As he grew older, he enjoyed carpentry, volunteering, cooking on the grill and living life to the fullest.
Jeff is survived by his two sons, Bailey Hess and Devon Hess of Plymouth, IN; parents, Rod and Sherry (Everly) Hess of Plymouth, IN; a sister, Kesha, (Dave) Stockbridge of Denver, Colorado, a niece Marley. and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. He will be especially missed by his two sons and furry babies, Tank and Molly.
Jeff was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Harold and Edith Hess of Plymouth, maternal grandparents, Don Everly and Wandy Everly of Bourbon.
The family is encouraging everyone to come share memories with friends and family his Celebration of Life on Saturday, March 7, from 2-5 p.m. at the American Legion Post 357, 5414 W Sample St, South Bend.
Published in The Pilot News on Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Jeff's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -