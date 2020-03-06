|
|
Jeff Hess
March 5, 1973 - February 29, 2020
Jeff Hess, beloved father, son, brother, uncle and friend passed away on Saturday, Feb. 29, at his home in Buchanan, Mich. of natural causes.
Jeff was born to Rod and Sherry (Everly) Hess on March 5, 1973 in Plymouth. From an early age, Jeff could always be found outside. Whether it was spending time at his Grandparent's house on Pretty Lake, riding dirt bikes, snowmobiling in the winters and floating down the river in the summers. As he grew older, he enjoyed carpentry, volunteering, cooking on the grill and living life to the fullest.
Jeff is survived by his two sons, Bailey Hess and Devon Hess of Plymouth, IN; parents, Rod and Sherry (Everly) Hess of Plymouth, IN; a sister, Kesha, (Dave) Stockbridge of Denver, Colorado, a niece Marley. and many loving aunts, uncles, and cousins. He will be especially missed by his two sons and furry babies, Tank and Molly.
Jeff was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Harold and Edith Hess of Plymouth, maternal grandparents, Don Everly and Wandy Everly of Bourbon.
The family is encouraging everyone to come share memories with friends and family his Celebration of Life on Saturday, March 7, from 2-5 p.m. at the American Legion Post 357, 5414 W Sample St, South Bend.
Published in The Pilot News on Mar. 6, 2020