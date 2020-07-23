Jeffrey E. Knepper
October 27, 1963 - July 21, 2020
Jeffrey E. Knepper, 56 passed away on July 21, at 7:35 p.m. at the South Bend Hospice House.
Jeffrey, son of Richard and Shurla (Cudney) Knepper, was born on Oct. 27, 1963 in Plymouth, where he remained a lifelong resident. He graduated from Plymouth High School in 1982. After graduating, he spent several years as a concrete worker. During his free time, he enjoyed watching NASCAR, and was also known as an artist, drawing several beautiful pictures.
Those left behind to miss Jeffrey are: his father, Richard Knepper, son Cliff Knepper, sister Rhonda Knepper, brothers Rick (Amy) Knepper and Jerry Knepper, all from Plymouth. Also surviving are three granddaughters and one grandson. Jeff was preceded in death by his mother.
In honor of the family's wishes, cremation services will be provided.
Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home is privileged to be entrusted with the care of Jeffrey's family.
