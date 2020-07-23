1/1
Jeffrey E. Knepper
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Jeffrey's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Jeffrey E. Knepper
October 27, 1963 - July 21, 2020

Jeffrey E. Knepper, 56 passed away on July 21, at 7:35 p.m. at the South Bend Hospice House.
Jeffrey, son of Richard and Shurla (Cudney) Knepper, was born on Oct. 27, 1963 in Plymouth, where he remained a lifelong resident. He graduated from Plymouth High School in 1982. After graduating, he spent several years as a concrete worker. During his free time, he enjoyed watching NASCAR, and was also known as an artist, drawing several beautiful pictures.
Those left behind to miss Jeffrey are: his father, Richard Knepper, son Cliff Knepper, sister Rhonda Knepper, brothers Rick (Amy) Knepper and Jerry Knepper, all from Plymouth. Also surviving are three granddaughters and one grandson. Jeff was preceded in death by his mother.
In honor of the family's wishes, cremation services will be provided.
Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home is privileged to be entrusted with the care of Jeffrey's family.
Friends who wish to share memories of Jeffrey may do so by visiting www.deatonclemensvangilder.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Pilot News from Jul. 23 to Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home
300 West Madison Street
Plymouth, IN 46563
(574) 936-2534
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved