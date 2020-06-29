Jeniene A. Casey
March 8, 1981 - June 25, 2020
SOUTH BEND – Jeniene A. Casey of South Bend passed away on Thursday June 25 in Memorial Hospital while surrounded by her loving family. She was born on March 8, 1981 in South Bend to Jeffrey and Kimberly (Ferguson) St. Clair and lived in the Michiana area all her life. She was 39 years-old at the time of her death.
She was a graduate of Oregon Davis High School class of 1999. Jeniene had a huge heart and was always very caring and giving. She would light up a room as soon as she entered it and was very will known for singing with her beautiful voice. Most of all, her children were her world!
Jeniene is survived by four children Emalee, Zoie, Jude and Logan; her mother Kimberly St. Clair of Grovertown; one sister Andrea (Justin) Risner of Grovertown; and one brother Kenneth (Rebecca) St. Clair of Galien, Mich. She is preceded in death by her father Jeffrey and her grandparents.
A Celebration of Jeniene's life will be held at a later date. The Rannells Funeral Home, Koontz Lake Chapel is honored to be entrusted with her care.
To leave online condolences go to rannellsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Pilot News from Jun. 29 to Jun. 30, 2020.