Jennifer Grace Fish

November 27, 2020



Jennifer "Jenna" Grace Fish, age 17 of Delano, Minnesota, passed away on Nov. 27, and is now with her Heavenly Father, who she loved and served with a willing heart. She will be remembered by those who love and admire her for her kind-hearted compassion for others, both her inner and outer beauty, her high standards, and her dedication to both her family and Christ in whom she placed her faith.

Her family will remember Jenna by the verse that describes her best, Proverbs 3:15, "She is more precious than jewels; and nothing you desire compares with her."

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandfather Larry Ladd and paternal grandfather Leonard Fish. She is survived by her loving mother Rachel Thissen (James); her older brother and fierce protector Kaleb Ladd Fish; father Kevin Fish (Shelly); maternal grandmother Lineya Ladd; paternal grandmother, Judy Fish; as well as aunts, uncles, and cousins who were touched by her life.

Jenna loved strong hot coffee, cute shoes, baby animals, and bargains. She spent her time reminiscing and laughing with her family, going on "date nights" with her big brother Kaleb, hanging out with her special friend William, gardening, playing the piano, and working at both the local Kwik Trip and LuceLine Orchard. Jenna let her light shine for others while working at LuceLine Orchard, where she was treated like family and found joy in her work. Those at the orchard knew her for having a heart of pure gold and described her as a girl who only knew kindness and true blue to her core. Jenna was the example of who and what to be in life. She worked to choose the positive over negative, love over hate, clean over dirty, and common sense over pettiness.

Jenna's favorite Bible verse was Ephesians 4:29, "Let no corrupt talk come out of your mouths, but only such as is good for building up, as fits the occasion, that it may give grace to those who hear." She wanted to be able to share stories that would help others know the grace, forgiveness, and unconditional love she found in Christ; she wanted her life to be a positive example and asked Jesus to be her Shepherd and guide her, "the flock, lost and weary," so that she could, "tell the world of God and His amazing love." On a chalkboard in her room was written Philippians 3:20, "But our citizenship is in heaven." When she was asked when she was going to change her verse, she simply said that it felt right for now. Her family takes comfort in the truth of that message.

Jenna was affectionate, brilliant, bright, cheerful, hard-working, witty, generous, and thoughtful. Although the loss of Jenna Grace is a tragedy, her life can serve as a bright light for those who knew her.

Upon reading this tribute, we ask you to check the carbon monoxide levels and install carbon monoxide detectors on all levels of your home.

A Celebration of Life service will be held in March of 2021 and will occur at the Luce Line Orchard.

Arrangements by the Iten Funeral Home in Delano, Minnesota.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store