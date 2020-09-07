Jeremie J. PriceJune 23, 2005 - September 1, 2020PLYMOUTH - Jeremie Jon Price, 15, passed away on Tuesday, Sept. 1. While his time of earth was too brief, he was very loved and will be deeply missed.Born in South Bend, Indiana on June 23, 2005, Jeremie was the youngest child of seven children of Laanna A. (Standley) and Jeremie Junior Price. He was a freshman attending Plymouth High School.A kind and generous young man, Jeremie would do anything for anyone. He loved to learn new things and tackle tasks. He could very often be found either: on his dirt bike, riding his long board, playing video games or kick boxing.He is survived by his parents, Laanna and Jeremie Price of Plymouth; sisters: Kourtney (Travis) Stone of Plymouth, Kylie Abair of Elkhart, Shauna Price of Elkhart; brothers: Logan Standley, Jonas Standley and Cameron Cannan; nieces and nephews: Ariya, Jaxson, Jayce and Ady; paternal grandmother, Marlene (Andy) Pletcher of Tippecanoe and maternal grandparents, Jim (Sharon) Standley of Plymouth, as well as, aunts, uncles and cousins.Visitation will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 8, from 5-7 p.m. at Plymouth Wesleyan Church, 11203 Michigan Road, Plymouth. Services will begin at 7 p.m. in the church with his uncle, Pastor Spencer Standley officiating.Memorial contributions can be made to the family.PLEASE NOTE: For your protection, the entire funeral home staff will wear masks. It is mandated that family members and their guests do so as well. The funeral home will not provide any masks.Condolences may be sent to the family through the website: