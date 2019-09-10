|
|
Jerome "Ozzie" Osborn
July 21, 1933 – August 26, 2019
Jerome "Ozzie" Osborn, 86, of South Bend, passed away Monday, Aug. 26.
Ozzie was born in Anderson, Ind. on July 21, 1933 to the late Ernest W. and Mary (Dever) Osborn.
Ozzie was a race car driver and mechanic winning numerous races country-wide.
Ozzie is survived by his son, Scott Osborn; and long-time friend, James Simms. He is preceded in death by his son, Rick Osborn.
Graveside Services for Ozzie will be 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 13, at Southlawn Cemetery, South Bend with Pastor Greg Crump officiating. Palmer Funeral Home – River Park and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting the family with arrangements.
Published in The Pilot News on Sept. 11, 2019