Jerome "Ozzie" Osborn


1933 - 2019
Jerome "Ozzie" Osborn Obituary
Jerome "Ozzie" Osborn
July 21, 1933 – August 26, 2019

Jerome "Ozzie" Osborn, 86, of South Bend, passed away Monday, Aug. 26.
Ozzie was born in Anderson, Ind. on July 21, 1933 to the late Ernest W. and Mary (Dever) Osborn.
Ozzie was a race car driver and mechanic winning numerous races country-wide.
Ozzie is survived by his son, Scott Osborn; and long-time friend, James Simms. He is preceded in death by his son, Rick Osborn.
Graveside Services for Ozzie will be 11 a.m., Friday, Sept. 13, at Southlawn Cemetery, South Bend with Pastor Greg Crump officiating. Palmer Funeral Home – River Park and Southlawn Cremation Services are assisting the family with arrangements.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.palmerfunalhomes.com.
Published in The Pilot News on Sept. 11, 2019
