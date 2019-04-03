Jerry Ray Goble

April 30, 1938 - March 30, 2019



PLYMOUTH - Jerry Ray Goble of Plymouth passed away on Saturday, March 30, at Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka.

Jerry was born on April 30, 1938 in Oshtemo, Mich. to Earl and Ruby (Pike) Goble. He has been a resident of Plymouth since 1962. He retired from Zimmer Custom Made Packaging, Plymouth, he worked in printing for the medical and food packaging industry. In his free time, he enjoyed fishing, the yearly fishing trips to Michigan with friends and family, the family get togethers, playing cards with friends, scratching lottery tickets on Sunday with Terry that they called communion and spending time with the grandchildren.

Jerry was a proud veteran serving his country in the United States Marine Corps. from July 1, 1958 through March 20, 1962. He was a life time member of the Plymouth VFW. On July 9, 1966 he married the love of his life, Mary Finney.

Those left to celebrate the memory of Jerry are his wife, Mary of Plymouth, his children: Steven and Julie Goble of Plymouth, Julie and Ryan Edgecomb of Columbus; also surviving are his daughter-in-law Amy Goble, his sister, Sue Racette (companion Larry Gonser) of Natawa, Mich. and his brother-in-law Dan Peck as well as ten beloved grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Jerry is preceded in passing by his parents, his son Gary (Feb. 16, 2019) sisters: Beverly Vanderhoof, Pat Beechraft, Peggy Peck and brother Vern Goble.

The Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements for the Goble family. A time of visiting with the family will be held on Friday, April 5, 2019 in the Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home 300 W. Madison St., Plymouth, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The Goble family requests memorial contributions in honor of Jerry be made to Jerry Goble Memorial Fund c/o Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home.

Published in The Pilot News on Apr. 3, 2019