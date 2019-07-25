Home

Rannells Funeral Home - Hamlet Chapel
102 West Davis Street
Hamlet, IN 46532
(574) 867-3321
Calling hours
Sunday, Jul. 28, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Calling hours
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Jerry L. Hancock


1939 - 2019
Jerry L. Hancock Obituary
Jerry L. Hancock        
February 25, 1939 - July 22, 2019
 
HAMLET -Jerry L. Hancock, 80, passed away Monday, July 22, in Miller's Merry Manor, Plymouth.
Jerry was born February 25, 1939, in LaPorte, to Richard and Faye (Brooke) Hancock and lived in the area all his life. He was a truck driver and a member of the Hamlet United Methodist Church and Hamlet Lions Club. He was a 4-H member and leader and member of the Starke County Historical Society, Northern Indiana Garden Tractor Pullers Association, Starke County Relay for Life Committee, Yellowstone Trail Festival Committee and a huge supporter of O-D Athletics and FFA. He was a lifelong farmer and resident of Hamlet and an avid antique toy collector, especially John Deere.
Jerry is survived by one brother, Ron (Patricia) Hancock of Valparaiso and one brother-in-law, Jim Johnson of Noblesville. He was preceded in death by his parents; one brother, Ray; and one sister, Leann Johnson.
Funeral services will be Monday, July 29 at 11 a.m. CDT at Rannells Funeral Home, Hamlet Chapel with Pastor Gene Flickenger and Rev. Rose Woodke officiating. Burial will follow at the Fletcher Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Sunday, July 28, from 4-7 p.m. CDT and Monday one hour prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be given to the Hamlet United Methodist Church. To leave online condolences, visit rannellsfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Pilot News on July 26, 2019
