Jerry L. Lavine Sr.
April 1, 1956 - October 14, 2019
Jerry L. Lavine, Sr., 63, of Bremen, passed away at 11:08 a.m. Monday, Oct. 14, in Memorial Hospital. Jerry was born on April 1, 1956, the son of Lyle and Josephine (Walter) Lavine. On July 3, 1975 in Bremen, he married Janice Sears.
He is survived by his loving wife of 44 years, Jan; two children, Jerry (Reanee) Lavine, Jr of Plymouth and Laura (Alexander) Andujar of Bremen and ten grandchildren; Hannah, Gracie, Jailen, Gibson, Murphy, Allen, Aaron, O'Ceanna, Nevaeh and Gabriel. He is also survived by his mother; Jo Lavine of Plymouth and three siblings; Susan (John) Toumey of Syracuse, Janet Lavine of Plymouth and Roger Lavine of Elkhart.
Jerry was a proud resident of Bremen and loved serving his community. He was very active with his family and children's events. He was a loving son, husband, father and grandfather and will be missed by all.
Visitation will be held from 11 a.m.-1 p.m., Thursday, Oct. 17, in Mishler Funeral Home, 2030 St Rd 331, Bremen. Funeral services will follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home. Burial will take place in Bremen Cemetery.
Jerry had a great passion for St. Jude's Children Hospital, so in lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial contributions be sent to St. Jude's Children Hospital and Research, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, Tenn. 38105.
Published in The Pilot News on Oct. 15, 2019