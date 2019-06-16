Jessica Johnson-Adams

August 26,?1958 - June 14, 2019



BREMEN - Jessica Johnson-Adams (DePalma) died Friday, June 14? after a courageous battle with cancer. She was said to have gone peacefully in the loving care of her family.

Born August 26?,? 1958 in Wausau, Wisc. to her parents Gaylord Lamar and Beverly Jean Johnson. She grew up in South Bend, as a child but moved to Bremen, in 1987 where her and her family lived at the Lake of the Woods in the same home where she lived out her final days.

Jess loved her flowers in her yard, the lake, standing on her porch during a heavy storm. She was fascinated by a good scary movie! Loved the first cup of a fresh pot of coffee. She was an awesome cook and loved her holiday dinners with her kids and her signature dishes.

Survived by her were her five children; Nick DePalma, Rom DePalma, Bill DePalma, Tony and Megan Adams and Stephanie Adams. (Jacquie Hancz-DePalma); eight grandchildren, Rommie (Lindsey), Alaynee, Sophia, Alivia, Nicky, Joey, David and Max; two great grandchildren, Haydyn and Maison Lynn. As well as brother, Rob (Laurie), sister, Becky, sister, Tracy Gail, brother Gaylord (Beth), and husband Tracy Adams, along with all of her nieces and nephews and extended family. She will be greatly missed.

Jessie spent most her life taking care of her family's home but over the years when ever duty would call she would jump into the workforce. Ironically enough it was in the healthcare field. She worked as an activities director for a brief time. But she spent most of her years as the Head of Housekeeping at Bremen Healthcare. The residents absolutely loved her and she loved them. Needless to say Jessica had an impact of some sort good or bad with every person she has met. Rest easy Momma… We love you!

A time of gathering will be held from 4-7 p.m., Thursday, June 20, in Mishler Funeral Home, 2030 St Rd 331, Bremen.

