Jimmy Joe Nolin

October 17, 1942 – July 3, 2020



Jimmy "Jim" Joe Nolin, 77 of Argos, passed away from this world and met Jesus at 3:10 a.m. on July 3, at Saint Joseph Regional Medical Center, Mishawaka. He had been in failing health the past couple of years.

On Oct. 17, 1942 in Plymouth, he was born to James E. Nolin and Bessie L. (Ronk) Nolin. Jim lived most of his life in the Argos community.

On Nov. 17, 1963 in Plymouth, he married Betty Alma Nifong. Together they shared 53 years before Betty's passing on March 10, 2017.

Jim worked at R.R. Donnelley as assistant Pressmen for 37 years. He also worked for Nelson's Golden Glow Port-a-Pit Chicken for 12 years. Most recently he worked for Digger Fencing in Bremen.

Jim was a graduate of Argos High School class of 1960. He served his country in the United States Navy from Sept. 6, 1960 to Sept. 5, 1966.

Jim was very involved in the Argos community having served on the Argos Fire Department and Argos EMS. He was a member of the Argos Lion's Club.

Jim served on the Blueberry Festival Committee for many years holding the office of President and Vice President.

He attended the Walnut Church of the Brethren Church, Argos.

Jim is survived by his daughters , Lisa Sponseller and husband Bryan of Atwood; and Lori Hirschy and husband Matt of Ft. Wayne; son, Chad Nolin and wife Tiffany of Milford; seven grandchildren and one great grandchild arriving soon; sisters, Malinda Wakeland and husband John of Bremen; Sandra Mort and husband Don of Bremen; brother, Jerry Nolin and wife Jane of Warsaw; sister-in-law, Gladys Snyder and husband Eugene of Argos; brother-in-law Robert Voreis of Argos; and Dear Family Friend Lisa Plantz of Argos.

He is preceded in death by his parents; a sister, Tommie Jean Ripper; and a brother, Thomas E. Nolin.

Friends may visit with the family on Thursday July 9, from 4 – 8 p.m. at the Pleasant View Bible Church, 2782 W. 200 N., Warsaw; and from 11 a.m. till the start of the funeral service at Walnut Church of the Brethren.

Funeral Services will be held on Friday July 10, at 12 p.m. at the Walnut Church of the Brethren Church, 5975 19th Rd., Argos, Ind. with Rev. Robert E. Rice Jr. and Matthew Gumbert assisting.

Burial will follow at the Maple Grove Cemetery, Argos, with the United States Navy Honor Guard and James Lowell Corey American Legion Post #68, Argos, conducting Military Honors.

Memorial Contributions may be made to: Blueberry Festival or the Walnut Church of the Brethren Youth Group.

