JoAnn C. Calhoun
1932 - 2020
November 28, 1932 - August 24, 2020

JoAnn C. Calhoun age 87 of Plymouth, formerly of Argos passed away at 7:12 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 24, at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, Plymouth.
JoAnn was born the daughter of Hubert and Elta Bowman Craig at Akron, Indiana on Nov. 28, 1932. She has been a life long resident of the area. She was the bookkeeper at Agri Center of Argos, worked at Penny's and most recently she was a homemaker enjoying knitting, crocheting, embroidery, sewing and loved to mow her yard and care for her flowers. But most of all she loved her family and her grand and great-grandchildren. She was a faithful member of Walnut Church of the Brethren.
On Oct. 21, 1950, she married the love of her life Robert Calhoun who preceded in death Sept. 24, 1992. Those who will greatly miss her are her daughters, Debbie (Dan) Harmon of Etna Green and Vicki (Phil) Beam of Argos. She was blessed with nine grandchildren which include: Neal Hite, Nicholas Hite, Erica (Nick) Davis, Scott (April) Rowe, Adam (Crysten) Beam, Tiffany (Caleb) Bourland, Zachary (Hayley) Beam, Kristina (Justin) Crouse and Justin (Cristal) Harmon along with thirteen great-grandchildren. Preceding JoAnn in death were her parents, husband granddaughters Andrea Rowe and Jenna Harmon, sister Sandy Weedling and brothers: Robert, Dick, Norman and Kenny Craig.
Friends may gather with the family on Thursday from 4 - 7 p.m. in Deaton-Clemens Funeral Home, 115 S. Main St. Bourbon, with 1 hour before the services on Friday at her church. Funeral services will be Friday at 11 a.m. in the Walnut Church of the Brethren Church, 5975 19th Road Argos, with PastorBob Rice officiating. Burial will be at Maple Grove Cemetery, Argos.
In keeping with current Covid 19 regulations masks will be required as well as being mindful of social distancing.
Memorial contributions may be made in her memory to: Walnut Church of the Brethren or Alzheimer's Association.
Deaton Clemens Funeral Home is privileged to be entrusted in assisting the family with arrangements.
Friends are invited to sign the online guest book and share memories with the family at: www.deatonclemensfh.com

Published in The Pilot News from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2020.
