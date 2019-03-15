Joann L. Van Hattum

February 10, 1936 - March 12, 2019



DONALDSON - Joann L. Van Hattum age 83 formerly of Plymouth passed away peacefully on Tuesday, March 12, in the Catherine Kasper Nursing Home in Donaldson.

Joann was born on Feb. 10, 1936 in South Bend, to Howard and Helen (Guenert) Eastwood.

On Feb. 11, 1961 Joann became the bride of (Gerlof) Jerry Van Hattum in ceremony in South Bend, he preceded her in passing on July 12, 1978.

Joann was a graduate of St. Joseph High School in South Bend, class of 1954. She also was a registered nurse obtaining her degree while in Galveston, Texas. Joann was a nurse for Pilgrim Manor Nursing Home, Kingston Nursing Home and also worked as a private nurse for Morris Cresner. She was a faithful member House of Prayer where she assisted with the bus ministry for the children. She was always helping other people. She enjoyed gardening and church activities but her greatest joy was her family and friends.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Catherine Price of Elkhart, Margaret Smith of Melborne, Australia, John and Carla Van Hattum of Plymouth; sisters Mary Karmolinski of South Bend, Sue Downey of South Bend; brother, Howard and Catherine Eastwood, Jr of Lakeville; five grandchildren, Greg, Jenny, Brianne, Hamilton and Jamison; two great-grandchildren, Brock and Isabella; Joann is preceded in passing by her parents, husband, two brothers-in-law and her son-in-law.

The Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home is honored to be entrusted with the arrangements for Joann.

A time of visiting with the Van Hattum family will be held on Thursday, March 14, in the Katherine Kasper Chapel from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m.

A visitation from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. and funeral service will be held on Friday, March 15, in the Deaton-Clemens Van Gilder Funeral Home 300 West Madison Street Plymouth.

Private family burial will take place.

The Van Hattum family request memorial contribution be made to the Alzheimer's Research in Joann's name

Friends are invited to sign the online guestbook and share memories of Joann with her family at: www.deatonclemensvangilderffh.com Published in The Pilot News on Mar. 13, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary